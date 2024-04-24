Excitement builds in La Grange Park for native and football star J.J. McCarthy over draft day

The Village of La Grange Park is ready to cheer on its hometown football star J.J. McCarthy as he awaits his selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“There’s a buzz in the community within the school here,” football coach Tim Racki told NBC Chicago. “Everybody is just excited—it’s been quite the celebration.”

McCarthy played football at Nazareth Academy for three years. His former head coach said he has known McCarthy since he was a little kid, and described him as a shining light for their program and community.

“Since he’s been here, he’s made me and the school so proud. Not just because of his arm and his quarterback talents, he’s such a great kid off the field, which everyone has been hearing in the media,” he said. “It’s all true—he’s sincere, he’s been like that since he’s been a little kid.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

All eyes will be on McCarthy and where he falls in the draft Thursday night. Racki will be with McCarthy and his family in Michigan for that life changing phone call.

“I’m hoping the Vikings selfishly,” he said. “I think they have a great team there and it would be a nice transition. I think the coach there coach [Kevin] O’Connell will make the transition smooth for him.”

Racki is proud of McCarthy and what he’s been able to accomplish. He showed us pictures of them winning the 2018 state title together to getting a chance to watch McCarthy win the 2024 national title with University of Michigan.

He said McCarthy is the real deal and knows his success will continue in the NFL regardless of where he lands.

“He’s an easy kid to cheer for,” he said. “Not just because he’s a great quarterback, because of the legacy that he left here, for the service that he did in the community when he was here, how he treated kids after games, he worked my youth camp and he was amazing.”

Nazareth Academy is hosting a draft watch party Thursday night at 6 p.m. to cheer on McCarthy at Stadium Club at the Max in McCook.