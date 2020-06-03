Chicago Protests: City Starts to Reopen, Marches Continue

Thousands of people gathered peacefully across Chicago again Tuesday as protests continued for the fifth consecutive day following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At the same time, businesses across the city continued clean-up efforts after looting and vandalism in many neighborhoods amid the unrest. Many of those businesses will look to recover from their losses as they welcome customers for the first time in months on Wednesday, when Chicago enters the third phase of its reopening plan during the pandemic.

Here are the latest developments from across Chicago:

6 a.m.: CTA Service Resumes

CTA resumed train and bus service Wednesday morning, but will continue to bypass stops in the Loop.

Service resumed at 5 a.m., according to a statement from the transit authority. Trains will bypass stations at Jackson Boulevard, Clark and Lake Streets, State and Lake Streets, Lake Street, Grand Avenue, and Chicago Avenue.

Bus routes will also be rerouted in the downtown area, due to local street and bridge closures, officials said.

Chicago Enters Phase 3 of Reopening Plan

Chicago entered the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as scheduled, even after protests and unrest gripped the city.

This next phase of reopening allows several businesses to reopen with new guidelines and limitations, and small non-essential gatherings of up to 10 people. Some of the businesses allowed to reopen include restaurants for outdoor dining with appropriate social distancing and sanitary measures.

8:50 p.m.: Curfew Remains, but Central Business District and Loop to Reopen

In anticipation of the third phase of Chicago's coronavirus reopening plan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that access to the Central District and the Loop would be restored after being restricted for several days.

According to the mayor, full access to the area will be reintroduced for all Chicagoans, but select closures and service interruptions will remain in effect until further notice.

The mayor also announced that the citywide curfew for all residents and visitors from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will also remain in effect.

8:10 p.m.: Protests Continue in Bronzeville

A largely-peaceful protest continued Tuesday evening in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, as hundreds marched through the city streets.

8 p.m.: Metra to Run Modified Schedule Wednesday

After service was suspended for the previous two days, Metra will resume train service on Wednesday, albeit with a modified slate of trains.

According to the agency, trains will run on a Sunday schedule, with the final inbound and outbound trains of the night canceled on all train lines that are running.

The agency has canceled train service over the last two days due to the continuing unrest around the area. Service was suspended at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and has yet to resume.

7 p.m.: Mayor Calls for Police Reforms, Sets Up Grant Fund to Help Businesses

As protests and civil unrest continue in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered a "State of the City" address on Tuesday evening, laying out several proposals for reform in the Chicago Police Department.

Lightfoot, speaking from City Hall, proposed several accountability measures, including more training for officers about the history of the communities they serve, additional wellness programs and expansion of an early intervention pilot program.

The mayor also announced the funding of a $10 million grant fund, designed to help small businesses impacted by looting and vandalism in recent days. She also called on private equity and philanthropy to expand that fund to help as many businesses as possible.

2:30 p.m. Hundreds March From Wrigley Field in Protest That Stretches Blocks

Sky 5 was live over the scene of a large protest that began at Wrigley Field on Chicago's North Side. Hundreds marched from the stadium south on Clark Street in a demonstration that stretched for blocks, closing down roads in the area.

1:45 p.m. Police Say Nearly 400 Arrests Made in Chicago Monday

Chicago police say nearly 400 people were arrested Monday citywide, 146 of which were for looting.

The number is almost half the total arrests made in Chicago a day earlier.

