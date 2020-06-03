Metra

Metra Announces It Will Continue to Run Modified Service Through Weekend

Amid continuing unrest in the city and suburbs, Metra announced Wednesday that it would continue to operate its trains on a modified Sunday schedule through Sunday, June 7.

Sunday schedules feature fewer trains than normal weekday schedules, and the final trains both in and out of downtown Chicago on all impacted train lines will be canceled, according to the agency.

Service will continue to be suspended on the SouthWest Service, North Central Service, and Heritage Corridor lines through June 7, according to Metra officials.

The agency did warn that it could modify the schedule as needed if protests or other disturbances become a factor, according to a press release. Passengers are advised to consult the agency’s website or mobile app for the latest information.

After shutting down train service on Monday and Tuesday, Metra resumed service with its modified schedule on Wednesday, and will now continue that changed timetable for the remainder of the week.

