Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces $10 Million Fund to Help Small Businesses Hit by Looting

During a speech addressing ongoing violence and protests in the city, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that her administration will pool together $10 million in funding for small businesses impacted by looting.

“We will continue working to isolate grant funds to support those businesses that have suffered most and need to recover,” she said.

According to the mayor, the new fund will be provided to business owners citywide, with extra weight being given to requests from businesses on the South and West sides of the city.

Lightfoot also called on private companies to pitch into the effort, as well as outside philanthropists looking to give a leg up to businesses impacted by looting and vandalism during unrest over the last several days.

On Saturday, businesses in downtown Chicago were looted and vandalized, with windows smashed up and down the Magnificent Mile and several Loop businesses being set on fire.

After city officials limited access to the downtown area and the Central Business District Sunday, protests moved elsewhere, with looting reported in Wicker Park and in several South and West side communities.

That looting also spread to Chicago’s suburbs, including Naperville and Cicero.

Despite the dramatic images of looters smashing windows and stealing merchandise, Lightfoot renewed her calls for protests to remain peaceful.

“If there is to be an uprising, let it be for peace,” she said. “I call on all people of good will, young, old, black, brown, white, Asian, from all faith traditions, to rise up with me for peace.”