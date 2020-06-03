CTA

CTA Service Resumes, Bypassing Stops in the Loop

NBCUniversal, Inc.

CTA will resume rail and bus service Wednesday morning, but trains and buses will continue to bypass stops in the Loop.

Service was expected to resume at 5 a.m., according to a statement from the transit authority. Trains will bypass stations at Jackson Boulevard, Clark and Lake Streets, State and Lake Streets, Lake Street, Grand Avenue, and Chicago Avenue.

Bus routes will also be rerouted in the downtown area, due to local street and bridge closures, officials said.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Chicago Enters Phase 3 of Coronavirus Reopening Plan: Here’s What’s Changing

Bronzeville 8 hours ago

Faith Leaders Lead Peaceful March in Chicago’s Bronzeville Neighborhood

Passengers are able to see the latest alerts about transit service at transitchicago.com.

This article tagged under:

CTAMetra
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us