Superstar Céline Dion amazed the world with a majestic performance during Friday's Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, marking an emotional comeback and the French Canadian singer's first musical appearance in four years.

Beaming in a white Dior gown from the Eiffel Tower, the 56-year-old delivered a breathtaking rendition of "L’Hymne à l’amour" ("Hymn to Love"), leaving many speechless and garnering admiration for her strength.

Dion is battling stiff-person syndrome, a diagnosis she revealed to the public in December 2022. The autoimmune and neurological condition causes painful spasms and makes it hard to walk.

Onlookers in Paris weren't the only ones in awe.

"Celine Dion is so inspirational, she sounds amazing and beautiful!" one commenter said on social media. "She never gives up."

"After everything she’s experienced, this is such a wonderful, beautiful thing to see," another user said. "Celine Dion. An inspiration."

Speculation that Dion would be singing at the Paris Games began swirling earlier this week, after she touched down in Paris. The "Because You Loved Me" singer was seen outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Tuesday, signing autographs and waving to fans.