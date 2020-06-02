Metra to Resume Service Wednesday With Modified Schedule

Metra has announced that it will resume service on Wednesday, albeit with a modified Sunday schedule after being shut down for several days due to protests and unrest throughout the Chicago area.

According to the agency, most of the train lines it operates will run with the Sunday schedule, which features fewer trains and more widely scattered departure times. In addition, the last late night inbound and outbound trains on operating lines will be canceled.

Metra service will resume on most lines on Wednesday, June 3, but on a modified Sunday schedule with the last late night inbound train and last late night outbound train cancelled. No service on the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor or North Central Service lines. — Metra (@Metra) June 3, 2020

A trio of lines will continue to remain shut down, with the Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines all suspended for Wednesday.

Riders are encouraged to check Metra’s website for updates throughout the day, as some trains may be canceled or delayed depending on circumstances.

Trains were suspended Monday and Tuesday, with all trains shut down after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday due to the unrest throughout the area.