Man critically injured in Logan Square Walgreens parking lot shooting

No suspects are in custody at this time, officials said

By James Neveau

NBC Chicago Staff

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the parking lot of a Chicago Walgreens on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the scene in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee at approximately 3:17 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers discovered the man lying in the parking lot of the Walgreens store, where he had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

