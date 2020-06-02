Chicago to Reopen Central Business District, Loop After Days of Closures

With Phase Three of the city’s phased reopening plan set to go into effect on Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city’s Central Business District and Loop will reopen after being closed off to the public for several days.

The closures, enacted after looters rampaged through the downtown streets, have been in effect for three days, but residents will once again be able to access those downtown areas as the city moves forward in its coronavirus reopening plan.

According to the mayor’s office, several entrances and exits to the area will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Shore Drive will reopen to traffic, but select exits will remain closed, including Michigan Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Grand Avenue, Lower Wacker Drive and Randolph Street.

All entrance and exit ramps from Interstate 290 and Interstate 90/94 will also reopen, according to Lightfoot.

Train and bus service on the CTA will be restored, but several limitations will remain in place in some areas of the Central Business District. The mayor’s office is advising residents who use public transportation to check timetables on the agency’s website to determine whether they will be impacted by closures.

The city will also lower bridges across the Chicago River on Clark, Dearborn, Lake, Randolph, Wells and Washington Streets at 5 a.m.

Finally, Divvy bikes will once again be available beginning at 6 a.m., but will only be accessible until 8 p.m. until further notice.

The citywide curfew of 9 p.m. will remain in effect for the time being, however.