Chicago Enters Phase 3 of Coronavirus Reopening Plan: Here’s What’s Changing

Chicago entered the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, even after police brutality protests drew massive crowds across the city for five straight days, and as businesses look to recover from looting and vandalism.

After days of uncertainty, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that the city would move into the next phase of reopening as scheduled, allowing a number of businesses to resume operations at limited capacity and with certain restrictions in place.

Those industries include:

Childcare centers and family childcare

Non-lakefront parks (no contact sports)

Libraries and other city services

Office-based jobs, professional services, and real estate services

Hotels / lodging

Outdoor attractions (e.g., boating – not including the Playpen, non-Lakefront golf courses)

Non-essential retail

Personal services (e.g., hair/nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors)

Restaurants and coffee shops (outdoor dining only)

Manufacturing, construction, and warehousing

Hospitals, dentists, community mental health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers

Public transit, regional transit, taxis and rideshare

Gyms (outdoor and 1:1 personal training only)

Guidelines for each industry were released last week.

The capacity of those industries will be "incrementally" increased as time goes on "based on health criteria progression and adherence," Lightfoot's office said.

City services won't be allowed to reopen until June 8, Lightfoot said. That includes libraries and park facilities west of Lake Shore Drive.

Lightfoot said some other industries and businesses may open later in phase three, but "we'll have to wait and see how these initial first steps go." Those mentioned include:

Summer programs & youth activities (e.g., Park District, private summer camps)

Religious services

Gyms

The Lakefront

Limited-capacity outdoor performances

Museums

Schools, playgrounds, bars and lounges, and large venues like stadiums, indoor theaters, music venues and convention centers will remain closed, Lightfoot said.