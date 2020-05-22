These Places Will Remain Closed When Chicago Enters Phase 3 of Reopening

While a number of industries and businesses will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity when Chicago does enter phase three of reopening, likely in early June, several places will still remain closed.

Those industries include:

Schools

playgrounds

bars and lounges

large venues like stadiums, indoor theaters, music venues and convention centers

Meanwhile, a number of businesses are set to begin reopening, with safety precautions and capacity limitations in place. They include:

Childcare centers

In-home family childcare

Park facilities (non-Lakefront, does not include contact sports)

Libraries

Office-based jobs

Professional services

Real estate services

Hotels/lodging

Outdoor attractions (e.g. boating – not including The Playpen, non-Lakefront golf courses)

Retail stores (non-essential)

Personal services (e.g., hair/nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors)

Restaurants and coffee shops (outdoor dining)

Lightfoot said city officials will release details on the capacity of those businesses, as well as industry-specific guidelines, next week.

The capacity of those industries will be "incrementally" increased as time goes on "based on health criteria progression and adherence," Lightfoot's office said.

Lightfoot said some other industries and businesses may open later in phase three "if proper safety measures can be put in place," again promising more information at a later date. Those mentioned include:

Summer programs & youth activities (e.g., Park District, private summer camps)

Religious services

Gyms

The Lakefront

Limited-capacity outdoor performances

Museums

Lightfoot declined to give a "magic date" for when exactly the city would enter phase three, even as the city sits within a region that is on track to reopen under state guidelines as early as May 29.

"I don't think it's mid-June, I think it's early June," she said, adding that she sees it happening before June 10 and sometime in the "single digits."

Lightfoot noted that while the city is on track to reach that mark, "we will remain in phase two if those numbers take a different turn."

"A lot depends on the steps you take between now and then," Lightfoot said.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced changes to phase three of the state's plan, which includes allowing restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor seating.

"I don't think we're going to be ready by May 29 but my hope is soon in June we're going to be ready," Lightfoot said of reopening outdoor dining during a press briefing Thursday.

Lightfoot also acknowledged that a timeline for reopening the city's lakefront has still not been determined, but she hopes it will reopen "at some point in phase three."

Here's a look at the criteria Chicago must meet in order to enter phase three:

Declining Rate of New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases Rate (over 14 days, based on a 7-day rolling average): Declining rate of new cases, based on incidence and/or percent positivity

Severe Outcome Rate (over 14 days, based on a 7-day rolling average): Stable or declining rates of cases resulting in hospitalization, ICU admission, and/or death

Syndromic Surveillance: Declining emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and/or COVID-like illness for 14 days

Adequate Hospital Capacity

Hospital Capacity Citywide (over 14 days, based on a 7-day rolling average): Hospital beds <1800 COVID patients, ICU beds <600 COVID patients, Ventilators <450 COVID patients

Adequate Testing Capacity

Testing Capacity: Ability to perform 4,500 tests per day

Testing Percent Positivity Rate: Community positivity rate <15%

Adequate Response Capacity