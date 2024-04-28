Lake County man arrested, charged with stabbing man during argument

An argument spilled out of a car and onto a street in suburban Gages Lake Saturday morning, with a 24-year-old man in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the man was arguing with 23-year-old Anthony Osmena in a vehicle at approximately 9:20 a.m. Saturday when the driver of the car pulled over to let the suspect out.

Police say that argument continued, with Osmena allegedly pulling out a knife and slashing the victim’s stomach open, causing severe injuries.

The suspect was later arrested at his home, and the victim was hospitalized in critical condition, though his condition is improving after surgery, officials said.

Osmena will appear in court on multiple felony charges Sunday, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.