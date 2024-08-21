2024 DNC: Watch live coverage of Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Democratic National Convention enters its third day in Chicago Wednesday, with some major performances and big-name speeches on the docket.

From the celebrity appearances to former President Bill Clinton's address to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's acceptance speech, viewers can watch the convention live and unfiltered from start to finish Wednesday.

Day 3 comes on the heels of an eventful start to the convention.

The first night saw a surprise entrance from Vice President Kamala Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden.

The second night followed with a "dance party" roll call starring a number of celebrity guests and speeches from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama

Here's how you can watch it live on streaming, television and more:

What time does the DNC start?

The "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, another shift from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start time. Organizers said Tuesday that start times were changed to "make sure that we stay on track."

On Tuesday, Obama's speech was the last of the night, and despite the scheduled "gavel out" slated for 10:15 p.m., the speech went beyond 10:30 p.m.

The 2024 DNC in Chicago continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected each night.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 3 has not yet been released, but some of the headline speeches are set to be given by Walz, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former President Bill Clinton and more.

Other speakers include Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and more.

Also on the list once again are several Republican speakers, including White House staffer for former president Donald Trump Olivia Troye, an ex-national security official, and former Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan.

How to watch the DNC

NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps and on YouTube.

Streaming times include:

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The theme for Wednesday, according to organizers, is “A Fight for Our Freedoms."

"Tonight's theme, fight for our freedoms, will showcase how Vice President Harris has spent her entire career fighting for America's freedoms, and why she chose Gov. Walz as her running mate, including his record as a champion for America's working families and a staunch defender of our fundamental freedoms," Hornbrook said.