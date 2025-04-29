Southwest Airlines has released the start date for several new procedures that pose major changes to their usual policies.

The airline introduced new fare bundles that range in price and offer different levels of amenities. The options are Choice Extra, Choice Preferred, Choice and Basic.

The different tiers include a variance in amenities, including the cost of checked bags and seat selection. Southwest has historically offered two free checked bags and not assigned any seats, but that will soon change.

Here's a breakdown of the options.

Choice Extra

Through purchasing Choice Extra, flyers can select seats with extra legroom and still get two free checked bags. They'll also get the most rewards points, no cancelation fees, a refundable ticket, inflight internet and a premium drink.

Choice Preferred

With Choice Preferred, travelers can choose a preferred seat but will have to pay for checked bags. The bundle comes with rewards points, a refundable ticket and no cancelation fees.

Choice

The Choice bundle comes with a standard seat in back, rewards points, transferable flight credits and more. Customers will have to pay for checked bags and will not have a refundable ticket.

Basic

The Basic fare bundle includes a standard seat in back assigned at check-in as opposed to during booking. There is no transferable flight credit, and passengers will have to pay for checked bags.

See the full list of amenities and information here.

With the fare bundles, which the airlines lists as "starting the third quarter 2025; for flights starting the first quarter of 2026," all new regulations aside from seat selection and boarding assignments start May 28.