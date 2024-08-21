Clinton, Walz: Full speaker list and timing for Day 3 of DNC in Chicago

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.
The official speaker list and timing for the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was released early Wednesday evening.
The evening will be headlined by former President Bill Clinton and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee.
Here's a look at who we know is speaking so far and when:
What time does the DNC start Wednesday?
The "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, another shift from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start time. Organizers revealed Tuesday that start times were changed to "make sure that we stay on track."
Schedule, speakers for Day 3 of the DNC
The full list of speakers and timing for Day 3 was released just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to headlining speeches from former President Bill Clinton and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, the convention’s third night will include some of the party’s biggest names and anticipated future leaders.
Though not on the official list, talk show legend Oprah Winfrey is expected to appear on Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans, the Associated Press reported.
Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. It’s not yet clear whether she will endorse Harris, who is vying to become the first Black woman elected president.
Here's the full schedule:
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Alex Hornbrook
Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
Invocation
Sri Rakesh Bhatt
Sri Siva Vishnu Temple
Bishop Leah D. Daughtry
The House of the Lord Churches
Pledge of Allegiance
Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN
National Anthem
Jess Davis
Presentation of Honorary Resolutions
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.
Remarks
Mini Timmaraju
President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All
Remarks
Alexis McGill Johnson
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Remarks
Cecile Richards
Reproductive Rights Champion
Remarks
Kelley Robinson
President of the Human Rights Campaign
Remarks
Jessica Mackler
President of EMILYs List
Remarks
María Teresa Kumar
Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino
Remarks
The Honorable Tom Suozzi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
6:00 PM
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
Joint Remarks
The Honorable Aftab Pureval
Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio
The Honorable Cavalier Johnson
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Joint Remarks
Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch
Lead pipe removal advocates
Remarks
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”
The Honorable Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado
Remarks
The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
The Honorable Suzan DelBene
Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
Remarks
The Honorable Keith Ellison
Attorney General of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Dana Nessel
Attorney General of Michigan
Joint Remarks
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Performance
Maren Morris
American singer-songwriter
7:00 PM
Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Murphy
United States Senator, Connecticut
Remarks
The Honorable Javier Salazar
Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Aguilar
Chair of the House Democratic Caucus
Influencer Remarks
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Content creator
Remarks
Olivia Troye
Former Trump administration national security official
Remarks
The Honorable Geoff Duncan
Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi
Remarks
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell
Retired United States Capitol Police Officer
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Kim
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey
Influencer Remarks
Olivia Julianna
Content creator
Performance
Stevie Wonder
American singer-songwriter and musician
Remarks
Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025
American comedian and actor
8:00 PM
Host Introduction
Mindy Kaling
Remarks
The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi
Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives
Remarks
The Honorable Josh Shapiro
Governor of Pennsylvania
Remarks
Alexander Hudlin
Jasper Emhoff
Arden Emhoff
Remarks
The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada
9:00 PM
Performance
Amanda Gorman
National Youth Poet Laureate
Remarks
The Honorable Wes Moore
Governor of Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter
Sheila E.
American singer and drummer
Remarks
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota
Remarks
Benjamin C. Ingman
Former student of Governor Walz
Remarks
The Honorable Tim Walz
Governor of Minnesota
Benediction
William Emmanuel Hall Lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago
How to watch the DNC Day 3
All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.
The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.
Streaming times (all times Central):
Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.
NBC Chicago will also carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.
The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center beginning at 8 p.m.
What is the theme for Day 3 of the convention?
The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.
The theme for Wednesday, according to organizers, is “A Fight for Our Freedoms."
"Tonight's theme, fight for our freedoms, will showcase how Vice President Harris has spent her entire career fighting for America's freedoms, and why she chose Gov. Walz as her running mate, including his record as a champion for America's working families and a staunch defender of our fundamental freedoms," Hornbrook said.
The daily themes are:
Monday – “For the People”
Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”
Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”
Thursday – “For Our Future”