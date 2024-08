Clinton, Walz: Full speaker list and timing for Day 3 of DNC in Chicago

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The official speaker list and timing for the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was released early Wednesday evening.

The evening will be headlined by former President Bill Clinton and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee.

Here's a look at who we know is speaking so far and when:

What time does the DNC start Wednesday?

The "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, another shift from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start time. Organizers revealed Tuesday that start times were changed to "make sure that we stay on track."

Schedule, speakers for Day 3 of the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 3 was released just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to headlining speeches from former President Bill Clinton and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, the convention’s third night will include some of the party’s biggest names and anticipated future leaders.

Though not on the official list, talk show legend Oprah Winfrey is expected to appear on Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans, the Associated Press reported.

Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. It’s not yet clear whether she will endorse Harris, who is vying to become the first Black woman elected president.

Here's the full schedule:

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Alex Hornbrook

Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Cory Booker

United States Senator, New Jersey

Invocation

Sri Rakesh Bhatt

Sri Siva Vishnu Temple

Bishop Leah D. Daughtry

The House of the Lord Churches

Pledge of Allegiance

Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN

National Anthem

Jess Davis

Presentation of Honorary Resolutions

The Honorable Jaime Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.

Remarks

Mini Timmaraju

President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All

Remarks

Alexis McGill Johnson

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Remarks

Cecile Richards

Reproductive Rights Champion

Remarks

Kelley Robinson

President of the Human Rights Campaign

Remarks

Jessica Mackler

President of EMILYs List

Remarks

María Teresa Kumar

Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino

Remarks

The Honorable Tom Suozzi

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

6:00 PM

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Cory Booker

United States Senator, New Jersey

Joint Remarks

The Honorable Aftab Pureval

Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio

The Honorable Cavalier Johnson

Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Joint Remarks

Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch

Lead pipe removal advocates

Remarks

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”

The Honorable Jared Polis

Governor of Colorado

Remarks

The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

The Honorable Suzan DelBene

Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Remarks

The Honorable Keith Ellison

Attorney General of Minnesota

Remarks

The Honorable Dana Nessel

Attorney General of Michigan

Joint Remarks

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg

Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Performance

Maren Morris

American singer-songwriter

7:00 PM

Remarks

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Murphy

United States Senator, Connecticut

Remarks

The Honorable Javier Salazar

Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Aguilar

Chair of the House Democratic Caucus

Influencer Remarks

Carlos Eduardo Espina

Content creator

Remarks

Olivia Troye

Former Trump administration national security official

Remarks

The Honorable Geoff Duncan

Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Remarks

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell

Retired United States Capitol Police Officer

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Kim

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey

Influencer Remarks

Olivia Julianna

Content creator

Performance

Stevie Wonder

American singer-songwriter and musician

Remarks

Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025

American comedian and actor

8:00 PM

Host Introduction

Mindy Kaling

Remarks

The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States

Remarks

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives

Remarks

The Honorable Josh Shapiro

Governor of Pennsylvania

Remarks

Alexander Hudlin

Jasper Emhoff

Arden Emhoff

Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator, Nevada

9:00 PM

Performance

Amanda Gorman

National Youth Poet Laureate

Remarks

The Honorable Wes Moore

Governor of Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Sheila E.

American singer and drummer

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota

Remarks

Benjamin C. Ingman

Former student of Governor Walz

Remarks

The Honorable Tim Walz

Governor of Minnesota

Benediction

William Emmanuel Hall Lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

How to watch the DNC Day 3

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC Chicago will also carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center beginning at 8 p.m.

What is the theme for Day 3 of the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The theme for Wednesday, according to organizers, is “A Fight for Our Freedoms."

"Tonight's theme, fight for our freedoms, will showcase how Vice President Harris has spent her entire career fighting for America's freedoms, and why she chose Gov. Walz as her running mate, including his record as a champion for America's working families and a staunch defender of our fundamental freedoms," Hornbrook said.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”