Want to live in Hugh Hefner's original Playboy Mansion on Chicago's Gold Coast? Your chance is now, for about $3.4 million. A two-level condo hit the market in the French mansion on 1340 N. State Pkwy featuring more than 4,000 square feet, three bedrooms and an open staircase.



The condo, #4S, resides in the mansion that Sotheby's listing agent Nancy Nugent points out was built in the French Beaux Art style in 1903 for Chicago pillar of society George Isham. Hugh Hefner famously lived there between 1959 and 1974.



Nugent points out the condo's "sleek modern aesthetic to maximize light and form" sets this "thoroughly modern duplex home" apart. The property boasts oak floors throughout, large rooms for entertaining, an eat-in kitchen clad in black granite/white cabinetry, en suite baths in two bedrooms and his/hers bathrooms in the master suite. Bedrooms are located on the second level for privacy.



Nugent says high ceilings, huge window elevations in the living room and family room, and a 10-by-16 terrace make this a "rare opportunity to live a sophisticated urban lifestyle in elegant mansion."