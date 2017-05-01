Police Search for Missing Teen Girl in Northwest Indiana

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from northwest Indiana since Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said it was called to a home just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of E. Highway 300 for reports of a possible runaway juvenile now identified as Amelia King. After speaking with the girl’s parents, investigators began a search which continued through the weekend, but as of Monday morning, Amelia had not been found.

The teen was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a tank top with different shades of gray, a black hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves and the band name “My Chemical Romance” on it and two backpacks, one with a red-blue diamond design and one with kittens and puppies.

She is described as a Caucasian female with long brown hair, about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Amelia’s whereabouts is being asked to call Detective Corporal David Marshall with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit at (219) 755-3355 or the Lake County Sheriff’s “Report-A-Crime Hotline” at (800) 750-2746.