Another long-struggling suburban Chicago mall will close its doors for good next month.

Stratford Square Mall, in Bloomingdale, will close to the public Sunday, April 21, according to a Facebook post from the Village of Bloomingdale.

The Village acquired the mall after failed attempts to collaborate with its owner and consolidated the property earlier this year, the post went on to say.

"Stratford Square Mall, a product of the 1980s mall-building craze, has faced challenges while other enclosed malls adapted to changing retail landscapes," the post begins. "Despite efforts by the Mayor and Village Board to collaborate with the mall’s owner, Namdar, negotiations faltered. Consequently, the Village of Bloomingdale took the initiative to acquire the mall and its anchor stores independently. After consolidating the property earlier this year, the Village is now poised to embark on a transformative mixed-use development."

According to the post, the redevelopment plans include "revitalizing" the area with "a blend of restaurants, entertainment venues, retail spaces, housing options, and public open spaces."

Earlier this month, Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee and Carpentersville permanently closed after 40 years in operation.

Expansion at other suburban Chicago malls, including Westfield Old Orchard and Woodfield, however, are ramping up.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie has unveiled an ambitious and "transformative" redevelopment plan.

According to a press release, local developer Focus has been tapped as the co-developer on the project, which is expected to break ground in 2025 with the construction of approximately 400 luxury apartments and 15,000 square feet of street-level retail set to front an outdoor park and event space.

"When complete, the new residences, eateries, wellness facilities, and outdoor amenities will create a North Shore destination unlike anything else in Chicagoland, dramatically enhancing the center’s existing offerings," the release said, adding that apartments are slated to open to residents in early 2027.

The expansive redevelopment first began in 2018 when Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield acquired the mall's former, vacant Lord & Taylor department store, which will soon be home to Arhaus, Puttshack, ZARA and Pottery Barn among other retailers, the release added.

Meanwhile, new stores and restaurants at the mall continue to open.

Woodfield Mall

Woodfield Mall has seen multiple new additions and pop-ups in recent months.

Chicago-based Radio Flyer opened their first-ever retail store at the Schaumburg mall. The 15,000-square foot store, located on the ground level of Woodfield Mall, opened on Nov. 10.

Additionally, Dave & Buster's opened new location in the Streets of Woodfield at 601 N. Martingale Rd. earlier this year.

Shein, a controversial fast fashion company that has been under heightened scrutiny, also did a pop-up at the mall in December.

Oakbrook Center Mall

The site of the former Sears store at Oakbrook Center was being transformed into Sony Motion Pictures' first-ever immersive entertainment destination, featuring worlds from some of the company's most popular films.

Wonderverse, a sprawling 45,000-square-foot space, opened to the public in December at the popular suburban shopping mall. With installations from hit movies and franchises including "Uncharted," "Ghostbrothers," and "Jumanji," the destination offers fans a "completely new entertainment experience."

Gurnee Mills Mall

A giant, multi-entertainment facility featuring bowling, Japanese arcade games, karaoke and a kids play zone is coming later this year.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade is set to come to Gurnee Mills in the summer of 2024, according to a press release from mall owner Simon. In addition to bowling and "exclusive, straight from Japan arcade games," the entertainment center will including billiards, karaoke, party rooms, a kids play-zone and more, the release said.

Deer Park Town Center

The Deer Park Town Center in northwest suburban Deer Park is adding three new stores and two new restaurants to the mall in 2024, with one of the five additions already open for business.

Victoria's Secret, which has already opened its doors, returns to Deer Park Town Center with a "Store of the Future" concept aimed to be more welcoming and navigable for customers.

Another three tenants are slated to open in the spring, as the mall will welcome smoothie and sandwich spot Clean Juice, window treatment company The Shade Store and lifestyle retail brand Aerie.

Starting in the fall, those shopping at Deer Park Town Center will get to stop at Ancho & Agave, a Mexican bar and restaurant offering tacos, burritos, quesadillas, margaritas and much more.

Yorktown Center

Yorktown Center in Lombard is continuing a major redevelopment with several new retail and restaurant additions, ranging from fast-food, to a self-pour taproom, to entertainment.

Dave & Busters, Tapville and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen will each open locations at the mall in 2024 as part of the center's redevelopment plan, a press release said.