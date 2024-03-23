What's next for Spring Hill Mall after its permanent closure?

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

It's the end of an era in Chicago's northwest suburbs, as Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee and Carpentersville permanently closed Friday after over 40 years of operation.

Originally opening in 1980, the mall met its end when it's owner, the New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, required all tenants to move out by the March 22 closure date.

This requirement excludes the Kohl's, which is owned separately, and the Cinemark Theater.

While the mall's closure date has come and gone, local officials have future plans in place for the land.

West Dundee bought the property for $7 million after spending $3.25 million to buy the former Sears and Macy's storefronts. Village leaders said there are plans for something new to take the mall's place.

"We’re going to try to reformat the area," Mayor Chris Nelson said. "There’s a term everyone is using these days, mixed-use; we’re certainly aiming for that.”

Nelson said they’d like to see a strong residential component on the property, with roads and sidewalks to create a neighborhood feel.

He said demolition could start in the next 12 to 18 months, though redevelopment could take as long as five to 10 years. Despite that, Nelson said developers have already reached out with interest.

"Our job here is to be a stakeholder for the community and see to it that it’s redeveloped in a positive way," he said.

Eighty-five percent of the mall is in West Dundee, while the remaining 15% crosses into Carpentersville. Nelson said he plans to work with the Village of Carpentersville on redevelopment.

Village of Carpentersville officials told NBC Chicago that any business forced to leave the mall that wants to remain in the area should reach out to the Carpentersville community development department at (224) 293-1672.

Kohan Retail Investment Group, the mall's owner, issued the following statement upon Spring Hill's closure:

"We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey as we close our doors at Spring Hill Mall. Although this marks the end of our time here, we're eager to see what the future holds for the local business landscape and believe that great opportunities await," the statement said.