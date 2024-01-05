chicago concerts

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel Chicago Soldier Field show tickets go on sale

It's the first time the music legends will share a stage in Chicago

Tickets to see legendary musicians Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel share the stage in Chicago go on sale Friday, according to Live Nation.

The special, "one night only" concert was announced Thursday during a mysterious press conference at Soldier Field.

"These iconic musicians will perform their most beloved songs from their illustrious careers," a press release from Live Nation said. "The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music."

According to officials, this is the first time the artists will share a stage in Chicago.

The concert will take place June 21, 2024, Live Nation said. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through Ticketmaster. Presales were already underway through Citi and Verizon, Live Nation said.

One week after Joel and Nicks step foot on the stage, the Rolling Stones will play at Soldier Field.

The show marks Joel's first time in Chicago since 2018 -- the final year of his five-year "consecutive sell out streak at Wrigley Field," Live Nation said. Last year, Nicks, of the iconic group Fleetwood Mac, sold out a show at the United Center.

The show comes following an epic 2023 Chicago concert season, which Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Blink 182 and more. Several big artists have also announced Chicago shows for 2024, including Bad Bunny, The Eagles, Metallica and Zach Bryan.

