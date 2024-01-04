Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks announce 2024 ‘one night only' Chicago show at Soldier Field

Legendary musicians Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform in concert for "one night only" in Chicago at Soldier Field this summer, Live Nation announced Thursday.

The highly anticipated announcement was part of a mysterious, "special concert announcement" held by Ticketmaster's parent company and Chicago Park District CEO and General Superintendent Rosa Escareño at Soldier Field Thursday.

"These iconic musicians will perform their most beloved songs from their illustrious careers," a press release from Live Nation said. "The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music."

According to officials, this is the first time the artists will share a stage in Chicago.

The concert will take place June 21, 2024, Live Nation said. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., with presales already underway through Citi and Verizon.

The show marks Joel's first time in Chicago since 2018 -- the final year of his five-year "consecutive sell out streak at Wrigley Field," Live Nation said. Last year, Nicks, of the iconic group Fleetwood Mac, sold out a show at the United Center.

The show comes following an epic 2023 Chicago concert season, which Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Blink 182 and more. Several big artists have also announced Chicago shows for 2024, including Bad Bunny, The Eagles, Metallica and Zach Bryan.