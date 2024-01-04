Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation is set to make a mysterious, "special concert announcement" at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday.

According to a press release, the announcement is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Soldier Field, with officials from Live Nation, along with Chicago Park District CEO and General Superintendent Rosa Escareño.

Members of the Chicago Bears Drumline will also be on hand for the announcement, the release said.

2023 saw major concerts come through Chicago and Soldier Field, including multiple sold-out shows from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Several big artists have also announced Chicago shows for 2024, including Bad Bunny, The Eagles, Metallica and Zach Bryan.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.