chicago concerts

Live Nation holds mysterious ‘special concert announcement' at Soldier Field

Any guesses?

Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation is set to make a mysterious, "special concert announcement" at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday.

According to a press release, the announcement is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Soldier Field, with officials from Live Nation, along with Chicago Park District CEO and General Superintendent Rosa Escareño.

Members of the Chicago Bears Drumline will also be on hand for the announcement, the release said.

2023 saw major concerts come through Chicago and Soldier Field, including multiple sold-out shows from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Several big artists have also announced Chicago shows for 2024, including Bad Bunny, The Eagles, Metallica and Zach Bryan.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

chicago concertsSoldier Field
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us