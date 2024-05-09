Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track heavy downpours as gusty storms roll through Chicago area

While non-severe, the storms Thursday morning could cause traffic delays on roads and impact Chicago area commutes

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Gusty storms could impact the Thursday morning commute across the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with heavy downpours, flashes of lightning and even small hail.

Although the storms were non-severe, Roman warned they could be gusty and strong, potentially leading to issues on the roads.

