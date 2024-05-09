Gusty storms could impact the Thursday morning commute across the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with heavy downpours, flashes of lightning and even small hail.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, moderate rain and flashes of lightning was recorded in parts of Cook and DeKalb County, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. The rain was expected to spread east, Roman said, and continue through the mid-morning hours.

Although the storms were non-severe, Roman warned they could be gusty and strong, potentially leading to issues on the roads.

"They are non-severe storms but they could pack a punch," Roman said, noting that the morning commute could be affected. "You could encounter pockets of heavy downpours. It's very scattered."

NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin reported minor crashes and backups on area roadways.

By 8 a.m., storms were expected to stretch from Waukegan to Chicago's southern counties. Storms were expected to move into Northwest Indiana by around 10 a.m., but scattered showers were likely to remain in the Chicago forecast through evening, Roman said.

Cooler temperatures were also on tap for Thursday, Roman said, with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Friday was expected to be a drier day, Roman said, with more sunshine and milder temperatures in the mid 60s. Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., scattered showers were expected to move in and isolated thunderstorms were possible, Roman said.

Saturday, some spotty showers could occur in the afternoon, Roman said, with temperatures remaining in the mid 60s. The forecast for Mother's Day Sunday looks to be dry, partly sunny and in the mid 70s, Roman said.

Daily chances for rain return to the forecast beginning Monday, Roman said.

"Just get used to this weather pattern for the next couple days," Roman said, of the continuing wet weather. "There'll be many dry times in between the rain so it's not a complete wash out."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, May is typically Chicago's rainiest month of the year, with an average rainfall of 4.49 inches. The next rainiest month of the year is typically August, with an average of 4.25 inches of rainfall, Roman said.