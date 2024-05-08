Summer is around the corner: Chicago sunsets past 8 p.m. begin this week

While a 20-degree temperature drop is in store for the Chicago area, one sure sign of summer approaching is as well: later sunsets.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Wednesday's sunset, set to take place at 7:59 p.m., will be Chicago's last sunset before 8 p.m. this season. The data, from the National Weather Service, records the sunset time from Chicago O'Hare.

On May 31, the sunset will take place at 8:18 p.m., the website timeanddate.com showed, which records sunrise and sunset times at a different Chicago location.

June 30, the sun will set at 8:29 p.m. The sunset will remain at 8:29 p.m. June 1 and 2, according to timeanddate.com, before starting to come earlier.

July 3, 4, 5 and 6, the sun will set at 8:28 p.m. By July 31, the sun will set at 8:09 p.m. Aug 31, the sun will set at 7:24 p.m., the website said.

On Sept. 22, the fall equinox for 2024, the sun will set at 6:46 p.m., the website said.

The earliest sunset of the year is set to come Dec. 2, when the sun will set at 4:19 p.m., timeanddate.com said.

Chicago weather today

After several rounds of rain coupled with severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches, the chance for severe weather looms again in Chicago's forecast for Wednesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The good news though, is that the weather won't begin to pick up until the late evening and overnight hours.

"The morning starts out dry and pleasant," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said ,"with a mostly sunny and warm afternoon."

According, temperatures Wednesday will remain on the warm side, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Wednesday night, clouds will begin to fill in, and showers and storms were expected to develop, Roman said, beginning around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Overnight however, more rain was expected, and so was the the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms.

Between around 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., much of the Chicago area, with the exception of a sliver close to the Wisconsin border in far northeastern Illinois -- will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

The greatest weather threats associated with Wednesday's system, Roman said, include small hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Showers and storms could linger in the Thursday morning commute, Roman said.

"Perhaps a stormy start to the day tomorrow," Roman said, as some clouds and showers could remain in the forecast through the morning and early afternoon.

Thursday will also see a close to 20-degree dip in temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday is expected to be dry and temperatures will warm slightly, to highs in the mid 60s. Rain is back in the forecast Saturday, Roman said, along with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

For Mother's Day on Sunday, the forecast calls for a mostly sunny and dry day, with a high temperature of 70, Roman said.