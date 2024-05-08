Confirmed tornado destroyed McHenry County barn, killing multiple animals

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado that touched down in northern Illinois Tuesday afternoon destroyed a barn in McHenry County, killing multiple animals inside.

According to a damage assessment, the tornado was classified as an EF-0 twister, packing estimated winds of 80 miles per hour as it moved along a 14-mile track between Boone and McHenry counties before crossing the state line into Wisconsin.

No deaths or injuries were reported in connection to the tornado, officials said.

Two tornadoes occurred in Walworth County on Tuesday afternoon, one rated EF-0, the other rated EF-1. See the attached graphics for more detail. pic.twitter.com/bsnqSVJKRn — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 8, 2024

That tornado caused the total destruction of a barn in Harvard on Tuesday afternoon, leading to efforts by rescue workers to save animals that were trapped beneath the structure’s roof.

In all, four animals died, while two were left unaccounted for, according to officials. Numerous animals were rescued by workers at the scene, who were forced to use heavy machinery to lift pieces of the roof to investigate the collapse.

The tornado originally touched down in Boone County, crossing over the northwestern corner of McHenry County before entering Wisconsin, officials said. The tornado, which was approximately 50 yards wide, lifted back into the clouds near Woolworth.

A second tornado touched down near Michigan City, Indiana during the severe weather outbreak, causing vehicle and tree limb damage in both Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the University of Michigan.