Chicago Severe Weather

Confirmed tornado destroyed McHenry County barn, killing multiple animals

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado that touched down in northern Illinois Tuesday afternoon destroyed a barn in McHenry County, killing multiple animals inside.

According to a damage assessment, the tornado was classified as an EF-0 twister, packing estimated winds of 80 miles per hour as it moved along a 14-mile track between Boone and McHenry counties before crossing the state line into Wisconsin.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

No deaths or injuries were reported in connection to the tornado, officials said.

That tornado caused the total destruction of a barn in Harvard on Tuesday afternoon, leading to efforts by rescue workers to save animals that were trapped beneath the structure’s roof.

In all, four animals died, while two were left unaccounted for, according to officials. Numerous animals were rescued by workers at the scene, who were forced to use heavy machinery to lift pieces of the roof to investigate the collapse.

The tornado originally touched down in Boone County, crossing over the northwestern corner of McHenry County before entering Wisconsin, officials said. The tornado, which was approximately 50 yards wide, lifted back into the clouds near Woolworth.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Michigan woman sentenced for 2003 murder of newborn twins found in Chicago area trash bin

Cicadas Illinois 3 hours ago

Had enough of cicadas? A third variety is on the way. Meet the ‘Dog Day' cicada

A second tornado touched down near Michigan City, Indiana during the severe weather outbreak, causing vehicle and tree limb damage in both Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the University of Michigan.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Severe Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us