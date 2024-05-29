Want to catch some of the artists featured at Lollapalooza this year, but don’t want to face the big crowds at Grant Park? The festival announced its list of “Aftershows” this year, where select artists will head to local music venues throughout the week of the big show.

2024 Aftershows 😮‍💨 On sale Friday, 5/31 at 10am CT on https://t.co/FCyaxSIM3w



$1 from every ticket will go to the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, supporting Chicago Public Schools with the least access to arts education. pic.twitter.com/RE3Kw63IfH — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 28, 2024

The list of artists range from smaller acts listed further down the lineup card to sub-headliners like Killer Mike and Chappell Roan.

The festival also announced that $1 from every ticket sold will support the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund. The festival launched the fund in 2021 with a plan to distribute $2.2 million in grants to Chicago public school arts education programs through 2026.

Tickets for the Lollapalooza aftershows go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. Tickets to attend one, two or all four days of the upcoming festival are on sale now. Lollapalooza begins Thursday, Aug. 1 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.