An adult was killed and three juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash after a car ran a red light late Tuesday night in Elk Grove Village, according to police.

According to the Elk Grove Village Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. to the intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road for reports of an injury crash involving a Lexus, occupied by three juveniles, and a Honda, occupied by one adult.

Initial reports indicated the Lexus, headed northbound, disobeyed a red traffic signal at the intersection, police said.

All three juveniles inside the Lexus were transported to a nearby hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were treated and later released, police added.

The sole occupant of the Honda was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, police said.

The scene remained active with investigators and yellow police tape through the overnight and early morning hours, with police blocking the intersection of Biesterfield and Meacham Roads through 8:30 a.m.

Photos and video from the scene early Wednesday showed two badly damaged vehicles, with airbags deployed and debris from car parts and items inside the vehicles scattered across the street.

One of the vehicles appeared to be nearly totaled, with the front end and driver's side destroyed.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported early Wednesday that several teenagers came to the scene and indicated that those involved in the crash may have been friends of theirs.

"I came to the scene because I saw it on one of my friend’s Snapchat stories and I believe he was involved," one said. "It’s really horrible to see cars like this, just totaled."

Later Wednesday morning, a man told NBC Chicago his wife, a mother of five, was killed in the crash. According to the man, the woman, 45, was on her way home from working in Palatine when the crash occurred.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, one fatality was confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.