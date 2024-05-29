Streets in suburban Elk Grove Village were closed early Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday left several people injured and led to debris strewn across roadways.

According to the Elk Grove Village Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. to the intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

All parties involved were transported to nearby hospitals for injuries, police said. No further details on the victims or their conditions were immediately available.

As of 5 a.m., the scene remained active with investigators and yellow police tape. The intersection of Biesterfield and Meacham Roads was expected to remain closed "until further notice," police said in a Facebook post.

"The intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road continues to be closed and may be closed throughout your early morning commute," the post continued. "Please avoid the area and use alternate routes."

Photos and video from the scene early Wednesday showed two badly damaged vehicles, with airbags deployed and debris from car parts and items inside the vehicles scattered across the street.

One of the vehicles appeared to be nearly totaled, with the front end and driver's side destroyed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported early Wednesday that several teenagers came to the scene and indicated that those involved in the crash may have been friends of theirs.

"I came to the scene because I saw it on one of my friend’s Snapchat stories and I believe he was involved," one said. "It’s really horrible to see cars like this, just totaled."

Later Wednesday morning, a man told NBC Chicago his wife, a mother of five, was killed in the crash. According to the man, the woman, 45, was on her way home from working in Palatine when the crash occurred.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, one fatality was confirmed.

Police did not provide further details on the victims involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.