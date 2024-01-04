Travis Scott gives fan pair of shoes during Chicago concert

Performing at the United Center in a rescheduled show after his December stop in Chicago was postponed, Travis Scott made his Wednesday night concert a night to remember forever for one of his fans.

After performing LOST FOREVER from his 2023 album "Utopia," Scott handed his pair of shoes to a fan in the crowd, which perhaps unsurprisingly, are no ordinary pair of sneakers.

Travis Scott gave his shoes to a fan last night after he performed ‘LOST FOREVER’ with them in Chicago 🔥



He even told the fan not to sell the unreleased signature pair as they’re his favorite 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZKRJYa1nE — CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) January 4, 2024

The gift came with a request from the Houston rapper, who asked the fan that he not sell the unreleased signature pair, as they're his favorite shoes.

According to Complex, the shoes are an unreleased Nike Shark-A-Don collaboration, which does not currently have a release date.

Scott will return to the United Center on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour on Monday, Jan. 22, with the tour concluding on Feb. 5 in Louisville.