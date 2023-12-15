United Center

Travis Scott concert at United Center postponed hours before start time

Travis Scott
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Travis Scott's concert at Chicago's United Center Friday night was postponed without explanation hours before beginning, the venue announced on social media.

Scott's concert, part of his Circus Maximus tour in support of his 2023 album "Utopia," was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

According to the United Center, previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date once it's announced, with more information being offered directly to ticketholders when it's available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Scott is scheduled to perform in Chicago again at the United Center on Jan. 22, with his next tour date scheduled for Dec. 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

There is currently no further information available.

This article tagged under:

United Center
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us