Travis Scott concert at United Center postponed hours before start time

Travis Scott's concert at Chicago's United Center Friday night was postponed without explanation hours before beginning, the venue announced on social media.

Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed.



All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.



More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. pic.twitter.com/tdtBUcMfk5 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 15, 2023

Scott's concert, part of his Circus Maximus tour in support of his 2023 album "Utopia," was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

According to the United Center, previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date once it's announced, with more information being offered directly to ticketholders when it's available.

Scott is scheduled to perform in Chicago again at the United Center on Jan. 22, with his next tour date scheduled for Dec. 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

There is currently no further information available.