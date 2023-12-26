A total eclipse is coming to Illinois in 2024, but when will the next one occur?

Illinois residents will be treated to a total eclipse in the spring of 2024, but if you miss that it, it’s going to be quite a while before you’ll have another chance to see the celestial show in your backyard.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will be visible across North America on April 8, with totality lasting at least three minutes in part of the Midwest.

While totality won’t be visible in the Chicago area, we’ll come very close, with an estimated 95% coverage of the sun. That won’t be safe to view with the naked eye, but specialized lenses can be used to view that eclipse in the area.

For those seeking the total eclipse, you can travel to areas near Indianapolis, Indiana or Carbondale, Illinois for a full spectacle, as the eclipse will traverse the U.S. from southwest to northeast.

If you miss that one, it will be quite a while until the next total eclipse will be visible in Illinois.

According to NASA, North America’s next total solar eclipse will occur in March 2033, but will only hit totality in Alaska.

An eclipse on Aug. 12, 2045 will hit totality in areas of the west and of the Great Plains, with other total eclipses visible in North America in 2052, 2078 and 2079.

There will be another total eclipse visible in Chicago this century, but that won’t occur until Sept. 14, 2099, according to NASA. That eclipse will reach totality over the far northeast corner of Illinois, including Evanston and Chicago, according to officials.