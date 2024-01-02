With Chicago's RV, boat and auto shows approaching, here's what to know about the events

The calendar has flipped over to 2024, and with it comes building anticipation for multiple upcoming events in Chicago that showcase the latest innovations in vehicles of all kinds.

The annual Chicago RV & Camping Show, the Chicago Boat Show and the Chicago Auto Show are all scheduled to take place within the first two months of the year, making for an eventful start for the new year.

The Chicago Boat Show will kick off the busy convention season in just over a week from Tuesday, with the five-day event taking place from Jan. 10-14 at the McCormick Place.

Below are the hours for the 2024 Chicago Boat Show:

Wednesday, 1/10: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, 1/11: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, 1/12: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, 1/13: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 1/14: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults can be purchased online here for $13 or on-site for $15, while tickets are free for kids ages 12 years and younger when accompanied by a paid adult admission.

This year's show will feature plenty of attractions, from brand new bumper boats for kids to a stand-up paddle boarding pool and a mechanical wave surf simulator.

More information on the Chicago Boat Show can be found here.

Following January's Boat Show will be one of the most highly anticipated events each year, the 10-day long Chicago Auto Show, the largest auto exhibition in the country.

Also held at the McCormick Place, festivities for this year's Chicago Auto Show will begin on on Feb. 8 with a two-day media preview ahead of the public show.

A "First Look for Charity" event will be held on Feb. 9 before the show officially gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The show will run through Presidents' Day, or Monday, Feb. 19.

This year's Chicago Auto Show will open every day at 10 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12-18.

The show will close at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

This year's event will showcase the latest innovations in automobiles, with the vehicles on display in 2024 still yet to be determined.

Tickets are $17 per person for adults, and $12 per person for children ages 4-12 and seniors ages 62 and older. Admission is free for children 3 years of age and younger.

More information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show can be found here.

For those interested in vehicles that are quite a bit larger, there's time to take a break while the Chicago Auto Show is going on to check out the annual Chicago RV & Camping Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

This year's show will take place from Thursday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 18, showcasing new 2024 models with special show prices and campground related booth displays.

The show will operate with the following hours:

Thursday, 2/15: 12-8 p.m.

Friday, 2/16: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, 2/17: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 2/18: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

One-day tickets for adults ages 13 and up are $14, though a multi-day ticket can be purchased for $19. Tickets are $4 for children ages 6-12, with a multi-day pass costing $7 for kids.

More information on what to expect at this year's show can be found here.