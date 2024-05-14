Chicago Forecast

Chicago weather: Cloudy and cooler with more scattered showers, storms

Scattered showers and storms were expected to remain in the Chicago forecast

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One day after heavy downpours unleashed upwards of three inches of rain in parts of the Chicago area, more rain and storms were expected Tuesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Tuesday started out cloudy, with some pockets of drizzle. Scattered showers and storms were expected on-and-off throughout the afternoon and evening, Roman said.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

"Isolated thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours for some parts of the area," Roman added.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest chance of thunderstorms will be south of I-80.

Tuesday will also be "noticeably cooler," the NWS added.

Local

chicago crime 8 mins ago

CPD investigating after 6 armed robberies overnight, including 1 involving a steel hammer

Glenview 1 hour ago

New details revealed in tragic Glenview crash that left teen dead, 3 others injured

According to Roman, Tuesday will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday is expected to be a dry day, with sunshine back in the forecast, along with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the evening commute, Roman said.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ForecastChicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us