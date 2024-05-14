Chicago weather: Cloudy and cooler with more scattered showers, storms

One day after heavy downpours unleashed upwards of three inches of rain in parts of the Chicago area, more rain and storms were expected Tuesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Tuesday started out cloudy, with some pockets of drizzle. Scattered showers and storms were expected on-and-off throughout the afternoon and evening, Roman said.

"Isolated thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours for some parts of the area," Roman added.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest chance of thunderstorms will be south of I-80.

Tuesday will also be "noticeably cooler," the NWS added.

According to Roman, Tuesday will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday is expected to be a dry day, with sunshine back in the forecast, along with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the evening commute, Roman said.