TODAY’S FORECAST: Cloudy & Blustery. More Snow Late

TODAY: Light rain / snow / flurries early. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon. More snow showers to develop by evening. Temperatures will gradually fall through the afternoon. Cold and blustery with winds gusting up to 30-40 mph. HIGHS: 30s

TONIGHT: Light snow showers. Cloudy and blustery. Light accumulations with higher amounts across northern Illinois. 1-2 inches. Gusty winds up to 35 mph. LOW: 26º

TUESDAY: Light snow early - mostly cloudy through the afternoon and dry. HIGH: 32º

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly sunny and above average. HIGH: 40º

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds. Rain to move in by late afternoon. HIGH: 44º

FRIDAY: Rain showers through afternoon - may change over to light snow late. HIGH: 43º

SATURDAY: Snow showers early. Turning colder. HIGH: 35º

