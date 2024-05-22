west loop

Large police presence reported near City Winery in West Loop

By NBC Chicago Staff

A large police presence was reported near the City Winery Wednesday evening in Chicago's West Loop, with emergency vehicles surrounding the business and snarling rush hour traffic.

Police remain on scene in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street, according to NBC Chicago's Evrod Cassimy.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

It is not known what led to the large response by authorities, and information is still developing.

This is a developing story, and check back for more details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Local

Memorial Day 59 mins ago

Heartbroken family shares story, urges motorists to drive sober on holiday weekend

chicago food 3 hours ago

Fulton Market eatery added to ‘World's Best Restaurants' ranking

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

west loop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us