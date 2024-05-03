Chicago officials are set to provide an update after the man suspected of killing Chicago Police officer Luis Huesca was captured and arrested after he was found hiding inside a suburban apartment complex Wednesday.

According to a release, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Police Supt. Larry Snelling, Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to "discuss the apprehension and charging" of Xavier Tate Jr. for the murder of Huesca, the release said.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, Tate Jr. is expected to make his first court appearance before a judge during a pretrial hearing.

In a statement, Huesca's family thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

"We extend our immense gratitude to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department for their unwavering support and dedication to our family, with special recognition to Superintendent Larry Snelling, Chief Antoinette Ursitti, and Chicago FOP President John Catanzara for their exceptional support during our darkest hours," the statement reads in part.

"As we place our trust in the justice system for a thorough and just resolution, the potential for lenient pre-trial release conditions that might allow a heinous murderer to walk free is deeply troubling," the statement goes on to say. "The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice."

Xavier Tate Jr. arrested

According to police, Xavier Tate Jr. was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening at the Ellyn Crossing apartments in suburban Glendale Heights. Authorities say the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force helped capture Tate, who was considered armed and dangerous.

”Xavier L. Tate Jr. was taken into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force this evening in Glendale Heights for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca,” the statement read. “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in the apprehension of this suspect as we work to bring justice to Officer Huesca and his family."

Two law enforcement sources told NBC Chicago that Tate Jr. had been hiding in an apartment unit in the complex, underneath the kitchen sink.

According to sources, Tate Jr. said "please don't hurt me," when officers found him.

Law enforcement sources also told NBC Chicago that Tate Jr., 22, was taken into custody using the fallen officer's handcuffs.

What charges does he face?

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has approved first-degree murder charges against Tate Jr.

“We remain steadfast in our pursuit to ensure that justice is served for Officer Huesca and the city he served,” the SAO’s office said in a statement.

Chicago police reported that he will also be charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, as he is accused of stealing Huesca's vehicle after the shooting, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“As we continue to grieve the loss of a kind and compassionate young man and police officer, this is the beginning of justice for Officer Huesca, his family and all his loved ones,” Chicago police said in a statement. “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who worked alongside us to apprehend Tate. We also thank our prosecutorial partners at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in securing these charges.”

According to prosecutors, Tate Jr. will appear in court on Friday in connection to the charges.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling will join State's Attorney Kim Foxx at a press conference Friday to discuss the charges and other facets of the case.

What else we know about the suspect

Police had named Tate Jr. a person of interest in the case.

Court records show Tate Jr. was due in court earlier last week on an unrelated matter but did not appear. On April 22, one day following the deadly shooting, authorities released still images and video of Tate, identifying him as a person of interest.

The FBI had listed Tate, Jr. on its most wanted list and released a poster describing him and noting a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word "majesty" under a crown and additional tattoos on his chest and body.

The Fraternal Order of Police and a number of other organizations offered a $100,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Other arrests in the case

Previously, Caschous Tate, a reported associate of Xavier Tate's, had been taken into custody in connection with the case. According to prosecutors, members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the Chicago Police Department's Investigative Response Team went to a house near 108th and South Hale in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood to talk to a woman about the murder.

Caschous, they said, answered the door and told officers to wait because his girlfriend was naked in a back room.

Another officer then observed him exit a back window and use a lawn chair to toss an item over the fence. The item was Huesca's gun, which prosecutors said had all but two digits of its serial number scratched off.

Near the lawn chair, prosecutors said, they found the magazine.

What we know about the slaying of Officer Huesca

According to court records, 22-year-old Tate Jr. is accused of using a 40-caliber handgun to fatally shoot Huesca, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on April 21 near his Gage Park home. Police discovered the fellow officer, who had been shot in the face, after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 2:53 a.m. near West 56th Street and South Kedzie Avenue, according to a police report.

Huesca was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later pronounced dead from his injuries. A 6-year veteran of the force, Huesca had just gotten off a shift and was heading home in uniform when the shooting occurred. His Toyota SUV was stolen following the shooting but was later recovered.

Chicago police along with the ATF and the Cook County Sheriff's Office are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the incident began as a carjacking, according to officials.

Officers honor Luis Huesca at Chicago Funeral

The arrest comes two days after law enforcement personnel packed the seats at St. Rita Cascia Shrine Chapel in the city's Beverly View neighborhood to honor Huesca.

One by one, family, friends and colleagues shared emotional stories at the funeral of the slain officer, each revealing a beautiful tribute to the man they knew -- the man he was both with and without his badge.

"When I first heard the tragic news, I really struggled to find sufficient words to describe [Luis] to those who didn't have the privilege of meeting him. But I kept returning to the phrase 'give the shirt off his back.' Because that's exactly what Luis was. He was the kind of man who would go out of his way to help others no matter what," said his friend Karim Ismat.

In the middle of the long list of speakers who offered their tributes was Officer Lucia Chavez, who was a close friend and classmate to both Huesca and another fallen officer, Andrés Vásquez-Lasso, who was killed just 13 months earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

"I lost Andrés and now Luis," Chavez said. "I lost my two classmates, my best friends, my brothers. The violence in this city took them away from me, from us."

Notably absent from the crowd were Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Johnson released a statement Monday morning as he updated his public schedule to remove the funeral from his itinerary.

"We continue to send our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Officer Luis Huesca as they heal from the loss of their beloved son, nephew, brother and friend," Johnson said in a statement. "As mayor, I vow to continue supporting our police and first responders, uniting our city and remaining committed to working with everyone towards building a better, stronger, safer Chicago. My heart is with the Huesca family today. God bless them and God bless the City of Chicago."

The last-minute change came after multiple sources told NBC Chicago Huesca's family asked Johnson not to come.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she and another state official were asked by Huesca's "grief stricken mother" to tell Johnson "he was unwelcome at her son's funeral."

In the end, it was Huesca's character that took center stage.

"Luis, your nickname should be Lionheart. You're an exceptional person with courage, bravery, community, humility and pride in your work," Huesca Jr. said, reciting a letter he wrote to his late brother. "And you have dedication for those you touch, rest in peace, my brother, and I love you."