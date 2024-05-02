Family of fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca releases statement after arrest, charges against suspect

Family members of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca have released a statement following the arrest of a suspect in his shooting death, praising law enforcement for their work in bringing the suspect to justice.

Xavier Tate Jr., 22, was arrested Wednesday in Glendale Heights and faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Huesca on April 21. He will appear in court for the first time on Friday.

In a statement, the family thanked Chicago police and other agencies who took Tate into custody.

Here is the full statement:

"As we confront a new chapter in the tragedy that began nearly two weeks ago with the murder of Officer Luis Huesca, we are profoundly grateful to the community for their overwhelming support and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The warmth and solidarity shown by so many have provided essential comfort in the face of such a devastating loss.

"We extend our immense gratitude to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department for their unwavering support and dedication to our family, with special recognition to Superintendent Larry Snelling, Chief Antoinette Ursitti, and Chicago FOP President John Catanzara for their exceptional support during our darkest hours.

"We also commend the U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts. Their relentless dedication fuels our hope for swift justice for Officer Huesca.

"As we place our trust in the justice system for a thorough and just resolution, the potential for lenient pre-trial release conditions that might allow a heinous murderer to walk free is deeply troubling. The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice.

"While no measure of justice can bring Officer Huesca back or fully heal our hearts, we take solace in his enduring legacy of service and bravery.

"Thank you all for honoring the memory of Officer Luis Huesca.”

According to a press release, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will address media at a Friday morning press conference to discuss the full scope of the charges, and she will be joined by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.

The suspect wanted in connection with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca will appear in court Thursday. Lisa Chavarria has more.

The trio will speak after murder charges were approved against Tate Jr., the suspect accused of killing Huesca in late April.

It is alleged that Tate fatally shot Huesca near his Gage Park home, stealing his vehicle and later abandoning it near the scene.

Tate has also been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“As we continue to grieve the loss of a kind and compassionate young man and police officer, this is the beginning of justice for Officer Huesca, his family and all his loved ones,” Chicago police said in a statement. “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who worked alongside us to apprehend Tate. We also thank our prosecutorial partners at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in securing these charges.”

He will appear in court on Friday for an initial appearance, according to officials.

Tate was apprehended Wednesday by police in suburban Glendale Heights. Chicago police were assisted by officers from other agencies, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and used Huesca’s handcuffs to take Tate into custody, according to officials.

A reward had been offered in connection to his apprehension, but it is not known at this time how law enforcement officials were able to locate him.