The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has approved murder charges against the suspect accused of killing Chicago police officer Luis Huesca on April 21.

The suspect, identified as Xavier Tate Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday evening at a suburban Chicago apartment complex, and will face first-degree murder charges.

“We remain steadfast in our pursuit to ensure that justice is served for Officer Huesca and the city he served,” the SAO’s office said in a statement.

Chicago police reported that he will also be charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, as he is accused of stealing Huesca's vehicle after the shooting, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“As we continue to grieve the loss of a kind and compassionate young man and police officer, this is the beginning of justice for Officer Huesca, his family and all his loved ones,” Chicago police said in a statement. “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who worked alongside us to apprehend Tate. We also thank our prosecutorial partners at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in securing these charges.”

According to prosecutors, Tate will appear in court on Friday in connection to the charges.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling will join State's Attorney Kim Foxx at a press conference Friday to discuss the charges and other facets of the case.

According to police, Tate Jr. was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening at the Ellyn Crossing apartments in suburban Glendale Heights. Authorities say the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force helped capture Tate, who was considered armed and dangerous.

”Xavier L. Tate Jr. was taken into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force this evening in Glendale Heights for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca,” the statement read. “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in the apprehension of this suspect as we work to bring justice to Officer Huesca and his family."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC Chicago that Tate Jr. had been hiding in an apartment unit in the complex, underneath the kitchen sink.

According to sources, Tate Jr. said "please don't hurt me," when officers found him.

Law enforcement sources also told NBC Chicago that Tate Jr., 22, was taken into custody using the fallen officer's handcuffs.

Court records show Tate Jr. was due in court earlier last week on an unrelated matter but did not appear. On April 22, one day following the deadly shooting, authorities released still images and video of Tate, identifying him as a person of interest.

The FBI had listed Tate, Jr. on its most wanted list and released a poster describing him and noting a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word "majesty" under a crown and additional tattoos on his chest and body.

The Fraternal Order of Police and a number of other organizations offered a $100,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Previously, Caschous Tate, a reported associate of Xavier Tate's, had been taken into custody in connection with the case. According to prosecutors, members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the Chicago Police Department's Investigative Response Team went to a house near 108th and South Hale in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood to talk to a woman about the murder.

Caschous, they said, answered the door and told officers to wait because his girlfriend was naked in a back room.

Another officer then observed him exit a back window and use a lawn chair to toss an item over the fence. The item was Huesca's gun, which prosecutors said had all but two digits of its serial number scratched off.

Near the lawn chair, prosecutors said, they found the magazine.

According to court records, 22-year-old Tate Jr. is accused of using a 40-caliber handgun to fatally shoot Huesca, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on April 21 near his Gage Park home. Police discovered the fellow officer, who had been shot in the face, after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 2:53 a.m. near West 56th Street and South Kedzie Avenue, according to a police report.

Huesca was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later pronounced dead from his injuries. A 6-year veteran of the force, Huesca had just gotten off a shift and was heading home in uniform when the shooting occurred. His Toyota SUV was stolen following the shooting but was later recovered.

“The officer was wearing his uniform, (but) he had something covering it up,” Supt. Larry Snelling said. “We’re still at preliminary stages right now.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the incident began as a carjacking, according to officials.

His Toyota SUV was said to be stolen but was later recovered, a police report said. The report indicated officers were investigating the incident as a potential carjacking.

Following the arrest of murder suspect Xavier Tate, NBC Chicago's Alex Maragos takes a look into the timeline between officer Luis Huesca's killing and Tate's capture.

Huesca was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was later pronounced dead from his injuries. A 6-year veteran of the force, Huesca had just gotten off a shift and was heading home in uniform when the shooting occurred.