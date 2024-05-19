Lawndale mass shooting leaves 6 injured, Chicago police say

An explosion of gunfire left six people hurt on Saturday night, with three hospitalized in critical condition.

According to Chicago police, a group of men were gathered on a street in the 700 block of South Albany at approximately 9:59 p.m. when an unknown number of individuals opened fire.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and face, and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was also shot in the face and was hospitalized in critical condition, as was a 27-year-old man who was shot in the back and the left ankle, police said.

A fourth victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the right leg, and was hospitalized in good condition. A 33-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were also shot in the legs, and both were taken to hospitals in good condition.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.