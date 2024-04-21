ATF, other agencies join investigation into shooting death of CPD officer

A Chicago police officer is gunned down while driving home from work, and numerous agencies are joining the investigation into the shooting.

According to officials, the ATF and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office are helping to investigate after 30-year-old Officer Luis Huesca was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

As the day wore on Sunday, K-9 units and detectives from multiple agencies descended upon the scene in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Ald. Ray Lopez says that a ShotSpotter alert went out just before 3 a.m.

“The ShotSpotter notification went out before the first 911 call came out,” he said. “That helped us locate and find him.”

Officers found Huesca near his home, reporting that he had been shot several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the incident began as a carjacking, according to officials.

Huesca was on his way home after a shift, and was still in uniform at the time of the shooting.

“The officer was wearing his uniform, (but) he had something covering it up,” Supt. Larry Snelling said. “We’re still at preliminary stages right now.”

Huesca worked out of the department’s 5th District, the same district where Officer Aréanah Preston, shot and killed last year, worked.

Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his support for the Huesca family, saying he met with the officer’s mother and uncle Sunday morning.

No further details on the shooting were immediately available.