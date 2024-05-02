Top Chicago officials to reveal full scope of charges in CPD officer's fatal shooting

Chicago’s top law enforcement officials are expected to address media Friday after charges were approved against the suspect in the fatal shooting of Police Officer Luis Huesca.

According to a press release, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will address media at a Friday morning press conference, and she will be joined by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.

The trio will speak after murder charges were approved for 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr., the suspect accused of killing Huesca in an incident on April 21.

It is alleged that Tate fatally shot Huesca near his Gage Park home, stealing his vehicle and later abandoning it near the scene.

Tate has also been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“As we continue to grieve the loss of a kind and compassionate young man and police officer, this is the beginning of justice for Officer Huesca, his family and all his loved ones,” Chicago police said in a statement. “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who worked alongside us to apprehend Tate. We also thank our prosecutorial partners at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in securing these charges.”

He will appear in court on Friday for an initial appearance, according to officials.

Tate was apprehended Wednesday by police in suburban Glendale Heights. Chicago police were assisted by officers from other agencies, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and used Huesca’s handcuffs to take Tate into custody, according to officials.

A reward had been offered in connection to his apprehension, but it is not known at this time how law enforcement officials were able to locate him.