Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup for 2024 is shaping up to be a star-studded one.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, the state fair announced that Grammy-winning country music star Miranda Lambert had been added to the 2024 grandstand lineup of headliners.

Lambert will perform at the fair Saturday, Aug. 17, the post said. Tickets start at $85, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday,

The Country music icon is the latest in a slew of big names added to the fair's list of headliners, including the Jonas Brothers, who were announced just last week.

The first headlining act announced was Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde, was announced in January. Isbell will take the Grandstand stage on Aug. 11.

In February, additional acts were announced: Country music star Jordan Davis, along with special guest Ashley Cooke and King Calaway will perform at the Grandstand Stage Aug. 13, and infamous rock and metal group Mötley Crüe will play Aug. 10.

In March, another major country act joined the lineup: Keith Urban. Tickets to Urban, Lambert and the Jonas Brothers all begin at $85. Tickets for Mötley Crüe start at $88.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morrissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.