Illinois State Fair announces headliner for 2024 Grandstand lineup

The first headliners for the 2024 Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage have been announced.

According to the Illinois State Fair Facebook page, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage in Springfield on Aug. 11.

Tickets for the show start at $38, and are set to go on sale Feb. 3.

Other musical acts added to the Grandstand lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18th at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.