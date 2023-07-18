Illinois State Fair Announces Final 2023 Grandstand Headliner

The Illinois State Fair has officially completed its list of 2023 Grandstand headliners with a final announcement Tuesday morning.

"Rounding out our 2023 Illinois State Fair lineup is Illinois-rooted rock band Chevelle!!!" state fair organizers wrote on social media.

The Grayslake-originating band Chevelle, whose '90s hits include "The Red" and "Send The Pain Below," will perform on Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 19.

Chevelle joins a star-studded Grandstand lineup that includes Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.

Here's a look at the grandstand schedule:

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Friday, August 18: Chevelle with TBD

Tier 3- $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone: $90

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with TBD

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 -$90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150