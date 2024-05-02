Cicadas Illinois

As cicada emergence begins, those with autism prepare for sensory challenges

Northbrook based non-profit weighs in on coping mechanisms and preparing sensitive groups

Cicadas are all the buzz as the Midwest prepares for the 17-year reemergence of millions of the insects.

They'll be heard humming from above and crunching from below.

While it presents a level of annoyance for the general population, those with autism and other sensory processing disorders will likely feel the effects at higher intensity.

“Our individuals with disability, and especially our individuals with autism are really effected by sound," said Jen Phillips, the President of Keshet, a non profit organization based in Northbrook serving those with disabilities. "And we know the sound is going to be really, really loud and the best thing we can do is prepare individuals before this starts.”

Those served by Keshet have been preparing for the cicadas for weeks.

"Talk about what they’re going to look like, show them pictures and stories, and then also talk about what it’s going to feel like," Phillips said. "We know cicadas are going to be all over the ground and gross, so what do you wear."

She says listening to cicada sounds on a phone along with viewing images and stories are the best ways to prepare. Keshet offers a social story on their website linked here to help.

Phillips also mentions it's best to make this experience fun, not frightening.

That's exactly what parent Douglas Weiner is doing for his 18-year-old son Jonah.

"I do think the noise is going to bother him, anything new is going to be an adjustment," he said. "The morning we start to see them, [we'll] prep him for how he’s going to see them in our backyard, on the way to school... He’s going to hear things differently than he normally does, he’s going to see things he doesn’t normally see and that it’s ok.”

For more information and resources from Keshet, click here.

