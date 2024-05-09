Chicago police seek information on 12-year-old girl missing from Grand Crossing

Chicago police have issued an alert for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to the alert, Jamyia Milligan was last seen in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue on Wednesday.

She is described as a 12-year-old girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with a medium-brown complexion, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

She frequents areas around 79th Street between Kimbark Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 312-856-3121.