Jonas Brothers added to Illinois State Fair 2024 Grandstand lineup

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair's Grandstand headliners lineup just got even bigger.

According to an announcement posted to the Illinois State Fair Facebook page, the Jonas Brothers have been added to the grandstand lineup of headliners.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, with tickets expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, the post added. Tickets start at $85.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest act in a slew of big names added to the fair's list of headliners.

The first headlining act announced was Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde, was announced in January. Isbell will take the Grandstand stage on Aug. 11.

In February, additional acts were announced: Country music star Jordan Davis, along with special guest Ashley Cooke and King Calaway will perform at the Grandstand Stage Aug. 13, and infamous rock and metal group Mötley Crüe will play Aug. 10.

In March, another major country act joined the lineup: Keith Urban. According to officials, Urban will perform on Aug. 9, with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.