Chicago police on Saturday evening were searching for the suspect who stabbed someone during an argument at a Ross Dress for Less store in the Loop, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at around 2:56 p.m. at the Ross location, 26 E. Randolph St. According to Chicago police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with someone he knew, who produced a knife. That person then stabbed him in the stomach and back before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was reported to be in fair condition.

The stabbing remained under investigation by Area Three detectives.