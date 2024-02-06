Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair announces 2nd headliner for 2024 Grandstand lineup

2024's first Illinois State Fair Grandstand headliner, Jason Isbell, was announced last month

A second headliner for the 2024 Illinois State Fair's Grandstand lineup has been announced.

According to the Illinois State Fair Facebook page, Country music star Jordan Davis, along with special guest Ashley Cooke and King Calaway will perform at the Grandstand Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Tickets for the show start at $39, and are set to go on sale Feb. 10 through Ticketmaster.

Davis will join previously announced Illinois State Fair Grandstand 2024 act Jason Isbell and The 400. Additional Grandstand headliners will be announced at a later date, the state fair said.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.

